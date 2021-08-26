McCready (Photo: Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum)

NASHVILLE entertainment and music industry leader MARY ANN McCREADY of business management firm FBMM has been named chair of the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME and MUSEUM’s Board of Officers and Trustees, and will serve a one-year term. McCREADY has been on the board since 2006 and has served as a finance committee member and investment committee chair.

In addition, longtime museum board chair STEVE TURNER has been honored as Chairman Emeritus.

All board officers were reelected, as well as returning trustees MARK BLOOM, DAVID CONRAD, BILL DENNY and DAVID ROSS.

"The strength, consistency and fortitude of our board guides and inspires us as we continue to navigate the uncertainties of the pandemic," said COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM CEO KYLE YOUNG. "We’re fortunate to have such engaged and accessible community leaders invested in the heart of our institution.

"STEVE TURNER has been our pillar of valor for the past 13 years as board chair, and we can’t possibly thank him enough for his immeasurable contributions to the museum and the greater community," YOUNG added. "We look forward to beginning the next bright chapter with MARY ANN — a true visionary, a unifier and a formidable force for good."

View the full list of museum Board of Officers and Trustees here.

