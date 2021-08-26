Davis (Photo: NBA.com)

Going out on top after 24 years in the role, MILWAUKEE BUCKS radio play-by-play announcer TED DAVIS has announced his retirement, a little more than a month after the BUCKS won the NBA championship.

“This is a good time for me to move into the next phase of life,” said DAVIS, who joined the BUCKS and flagship GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV/MILWAUKEE in 1997 after nine seasons with the DALLAS MAVERICKS. “I’m 65 and still good at what I do, but young enough to enjoy what’s next. It’s been an honor to call BUCKS games for 24 seasons. When I was a younger man I had two goals: do play-by-play on the major league level and do it for a long time. Thirty-three years and 3,000 games later I leave with a championship call in my last game. Not bad! Thanks to all who listened. My dream came true!”

“We thank TED for his 24 years of exciting and entertaining play-by-play calls on BUCKS radio,” said BUCKS and FISERV FORUM Pre. PETER FEIGIN. “TED expertly set the scene and described the action for our fans, and his professionalism was always appreciated. His dramatic call after the BUCKS won the title last month -- ‘WISCONSIN, we have a room at the top of the world tonight!’ -- will always be part of BUCKS history. We wish TED all the best in his next chapter.”

