Partnership Endeavor

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS (NABOB) will host its 45th Annual Fall Conference. It's being done in partnership with the 21st POWER OF URBAN RADIO FORUM and THE UNITED STATES BLACK CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE (USBC).

It will take place OCTOBER 13th-15th at the MGM NATIONAL HARBOR RESORT & CASINO IN FOREST HILLS, MD. The hybrid conference will be a combination of in-person and virtual. All in-person participants will be required to show proof of vaccination due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

The panelists selected by USBC and NABOB will provide the latest strategies on growing Black businesses, The Black Chambers, and Black-owned broadcasting & media platforms.

For more information and registration click here.

