LANCE HOUSTON from iHEARTMEDIA’s National Programming Team is once again programming the company’s Country WBWL (101.7 THE BULL)/BOSTON in addition to his other duties, which include afternoons on Country WUBL (94.9 THE BULL)/ATLANTA.

HOUSTON joined the National Programming Team in DECEMBER 2020 (NET NEWS 12/2/20) and relocated to ATLANTA, where he will remain based.

Before that, he was PD and evening host for iHEARTMEDIA Country WEBG (BIG 95.5)/CHICAGO until that station flipped to Rock last SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/3/20). Prior to that, he programmed WBWL, and served as iHEARTMEDIA's Country Format Captain.

HOUSTON's radio resume also includes prior programming/on-air positions with WUBL, WPOC/BALTIMORE and WTXT/TUSCALOOSA, AL.

The PD job in BOSTON had been vacant since GINNY BROPHEY was laid off in a round of corporate downsizing in JANUARY of 2020 (NET NEWS 1/15/20).

