On The List

FLOOD COMMUNICATIONS, which reaches more than 500,000 homes as one of the largest news operations in NEBRASKA, has earned a place on the INC. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S.

Commented founder MIKE FLOOD, “We are proud of the growth we've achieved to be included on the INC. 5000 list. We’re honored to join other great NEBRASKA companies that illustrate the opportunity and innovation our state has to offer.”



Out of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the U.S., just 32 were from NEBRASKA this year.

FLOOD COMMUNICATIONS CEO ANDY RUBACK added, “FLOOD COMMUNICATIONS is the only media company from NEBRASKA to make the INC. 5000 and the only broadcast company in the entire country. And we continue to see opportunities to grow a news organization that positively impacts the communities we serve.”

FLOOD COMMUNICATIONS has focused its news and content on the rural and HISPANIC audiences.

Further emphasizing the quality and community need for news programming from FLOOD COMMUNICATIONS, NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA and TELEMUNDO NEBRASKA were awarded both the GOOGLE JOURNALIST RELIEF FUND and FACEBOOK JOURNALISM AWARD, which honors top local news organizations.

Added FLOOD, “We need to make sure NEBRASKANS from all areas of the state and backgrounds are informed and see their community reflected in the news media."

