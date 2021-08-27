Austin's Newest Adult Hits Station

iHEARTMEDIA has flipped 103.1 K276EL/AUSTIN, TX, from a simulcast of Sports KVET “1300 THE ZONE” to Oldies/Adult Hits “103.1 AUSTIN’s '80s Station“.

Fed via 98.1 KVET-HD2, the new format targets WATERLOO MEDIA market-leading Oldies/Adult Hits KBPA (103.5 BOB-FM) and AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK's Oldies/Adult Hits K287FG/KTXX-HD4 (“105.3 THE BAT).

The station will also bring longtime local morning personality SANDY McILREE's syndicated “The SANDY Show” hosted by McILREE his wife TRICIA to the market. McILREE is best known for his long run co-hosting mornings at Hot AC KAMX (MIX 94.7) with JB HAGER from 1995 to 2013. The duo also hosted at “105.3 THE FRINGE” as well as KRBV/DALLAS, while McILREE spent time in mornings at WREW/CINCINNATI.

