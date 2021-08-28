Bernier

Another conservative radio talk show host who opposed mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations has died of the disease.

MARC BERNIER, the longtime SOUTHERN STONE COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WNDB-A-W228CT/DAYTONA BEACH personality, died SATURDAY night (8/28) of COVID-19. BERNIER was a vocal opponent of the vaccine, accusing the federal government of "acting like Nazis" because it encouraged people to get vaccinated.

The station issued a statement SATURDAY evening saying, "It’s with great sadness that WNDB and SOUTHERN STONE COMMUNICATIONS announce the passing of MARC BERNIER. MARC Informed and entertained listeners on WNDB for over 30 years while enjoying a successful 46 year career as broadcast journalist. He will be missed by many friends, family members, and colleagues. We kindly ask that privacy is given to MARC’s family during this time of grief."

BERNIER’s death follows the passing of CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WWTN (SUPER TALK 99.7 WTN)/NASHVILLE host PHIL VALENTINE, who was a vaccine skeptic until he came down with the disease, and longtime SOUTH FLORIDA radio talk host DICK FARREL, who fiercely opposed vaccinations until he, too, contracted the disease.

