Prominent consultant MIKE McVAY of McVAY MEDIA is one of four broadcasters selected for induction this year into the WEST VIRGINIA BROADCASTING HALL OF FAME. He will be joined in this year's class by longtime radio play-by-play sports announcer STEVE COTTON, METRONEWS morning voice CHRIS LAWRENCE, who has been associated with WEST VIRGINIA RADIO CORPORATION for more than two decades, and WOWK-TV/CHARLESTON-HUNTINGTON News Dir. ROD JACKSON.

McVAY is a 40-year programmer with national and local consulting, management, ownership, sales, programming and on-air experience. He launched his career in MOUNDSVILLE, WV as PD and morning personality at WEIF in 1974, later moving on to other jobs in the state, including PD/mornings at WNEU/WHEELING and WCHS/CHARLESTON.

The induction will take place on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16th at the MUSEUM OF RADIO AND TECHNOLOGY in HUNTINGTON, WV. The ceremony will be broadcast live at 6p (ET) over many radio stations across the state.

TOM RESLER, the Museum's Hall of Fame committee Chairman, said of this year's inductees, “They have demonstrated excellence in the field of broadcasting—in front of the cameras, on the mic or behind the scenes—many of them as lifelong careers."

