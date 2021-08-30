Deal With Black Bears

UNIVERSITY OF MAINE baseball and men's and women's basketball will air on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Sports WEZQ (92.9 THE TICKET)/BANGOR under a new three-year deal with rights holder LEARFIELD's BLACK BEAR SPORTS PROPERTIES. Games bumped by schedule conflicts will air on sister Adult Standards WDEA-A. The BLACK BEARS previously aired on PORT BROADCASTING Oldies WGUY-A-W241CP/BANGOR.

"We're really excited to officially partner with UMAINE Athletics and BLACK BEAR SPORTS PROPERTIES," said TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Market President TOM PREBLE. "These are exciting times for UMAINE and we couldn't be happier to be the flagship station for men's and women's basketball and baseball. We've always felt that a partnership should be a win-win for UMAINE Athletics, for UMAINE fans, for LEARFIELD and, of course, for TOWNSQUARE and 92.9 THE TICKET. In this case, we check all the boxes and we look forward to growing our partnership in the years ahead."

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with UNIVERSITY OF MAINE Athletics and LEARFIELD on this new partnership," said TICKET Brand Manager JIM CHURCHILL. "Bringing local live events to the fans in MAINE on THE TICKET and TICKET TV is a priority. The addition of UMAINE basketball and baseball to our lineup is a perfect fit. The future for BLACK BEAR athletics is bright and we are very happy to be a part of it."

"Our goal is to build a media network for the BLACK BEARS that reaches the most UMAINE fans and alumni as possible," said BLACK BEAR SPORTS PROPERTIES GM JUSTIN BARNES. "This partnership with TOWNSQUARE MEDIA and 92.9 THE TICKET is another big step in that direction."

BLACK BEARS football and men's hockey air on BLUEBERRY BROADCASTING News-Talk WVOM/BANGOR-WVQM/AUGUSTA-W236DO/ROCKLAND, ME

