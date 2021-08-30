Solar

Artist and songwriter CJ SOLAR has signed an exclusive publishing agreement with NASHVILLE-based EDGEHILL MUSIC PUBLISHING as the company's flagship writer. SOLAR has had cuts with numerous Country artists and has penned hits including JAMESON RODGERS’ “Some Girls” and MORGAN WALLEN’s “Up Down” featuring FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, for which he was awarded by ASCAP and NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL.

The BELMONT graduate has released three EP projects as an independent artist, and has toured all over the U.S. SOLAR received the MUSICROW magazine's “Independent Artist of the Year” award in 2019.

“EDGEHILL is an amazing company with people who thrive on creativity and connection,” said SOLAR. "It’s the perfect place for me both as a songwriter and an artist, and I can’t wait to see what the coming years bring.”

“We’ve been keeping an eye on CJ just waiting for the day he became a free agent,” said EDGEHILL MUSIC PUBLISHING co-founder JOSH JOSEPH. “He’s an amazing talent, and we are honored to have him as the flagship writer at EDGEHILL MUSIC COMPANY.”

“Our motto at EDGEHILL is, ‘We are entrepreneurs. We are investors. We are family,’ and CJ fits that perfectly,” EDGEHILL co-founder TARA JOSEPH added. “He brings a wealth of experience as a writer and artist, and we look forward to building on that success.”

