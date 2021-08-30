Top 10

iHEARTRADIO promos were far and away the top spots aired nationally on radio, according to MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for AUGUST 23-29. PROGRESSIVE repeated in second place but over 16,000 instances behind the leader, with the NATiONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION close behind in third place, INDEED repeating in fourth place, and iHEART promos for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL and the "BRIDGEWATER" podcast repeating their fifth and eighth place performances, respectively

The top 10:

iHEARTRADIO (#1 last week; 66443 instances)

2. PROGRESSIVE (#2; 50890)

3. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMIN (#3; 49662)

4. INDEED (#4; 48480)

5. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#5; 45160)

6. THE HOME DEPOT (--; 34387)

7. MATTRESS FIRM (#15; 33026)

8. BRIDGEWATER PODCAST (#8; 32409)

9. BABBEL (#6; 31875)

10. GEICO (#7; 30960)

