AUDACY Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF)/SEATTLE’s morning host, MATT McALLISTER, has partnered with NORTHWEST BATTLE BUDDIES (NBB) to raise money for the purchase and training of a service dog for a local veteran in need. Founded in 2012, to support combat veterans, NBB has gifted veterans with professionally trained service dogs, allowing for the reduction in PTSD symptoms with life-changing results.

Starting TODAY (8/30) and running through FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd, “Pets for Vets” will aim to raise $25,000 for NBB. Every morning, THE MORNING WOLFPACK WITH MATT McALLLISTER will talk to local vets about their experiences and how having a service pet has changed their life.

To make a donation and assist in meeting the goal, listeners can text "VETS" to (855) 644-2511. Donations can also be made via the station’s website here. As of TODAY (8/30), the station has raised $10,596 of the $25,000 goal.

