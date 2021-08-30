JD Garfield

ILIAD MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KWYD (WILD 101.1)/BOISE PD JD GARFIELD has resigned. GARFIELD and his wife, NIKKI, are relocating to LOUISVILLE. GARFIELD has not announced specifics of his new LOUISVILLE gig.

GARFIELD spent two years in LOUISVILLE as PD at ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 WDJX, leaving in MAY 2019. He arrived to program KWYD and KQBL-HD2 in JUNE 2019.

You can reach out to GARFIELD at jd.garfield1211@gmail.com.

No word on a successor for GARFIELD at ILIAD MEDIA/BOISE.





« see more Net News