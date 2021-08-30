New Company Name

RIVIERA BROADCASTING has changed its name to DESERT VALLEY MEDIA GROUP. JEFF TRUMPER, Pres./CEO of the PHOENIX-based company, made the announcement.

TRUMPER commented, "We are a local media company in a sea of corporate radio companies, we serve only one market and that is the greater PHOENIX area. We are locally owned and operated, our operating obligation is to VALLEY business and listeners, all our efforts are directly tied to serving this community and we believe that local businesses prefer to work with local companies."

DESERT VALLEY MEDIA GROUP owns Hot AC KMVA (HOT 97.5/103.9), Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3/96.1) and Classic Hits KOAI (THE WOW FACTOR 95.1/94.9). They also own DMVG DIGITAL MARKETING, esports platform CHOSEN RIVAL GAMING and video production company DVMG 360.

