Tack

Former BONNEVILLE Country KNCI/SACRAMENTO PD/midday personality JOEY TACK has joined EMMIS Country WLHK (97.1 HANK-FM) in the newly-created role of APD. He will also co-host mornings along with current host MINDY WINKLER, effective TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7th.

WINKLER has been with the station since 2019. Her former morning co-host, CALEB JAMES, departed in JULY (NET NEWS 7/29).

TACK left KNCI in JULY after two years to relocate further East in order to be closer to family (NET NEWS 3/26). He joined the BONNEVILLE group in 2019 from SUMMITMEDIA Rhythmic Top 40 WKHT (HOT 104.5)/KNOXVILLE, where he served as PD and on-air host. Prior to nearly 15 years with WKHT, he spent more than five years with iHEARTMEDIA/QUAD CITIES, IA-IL.

He is already on the job in INDIANAPOLIS. Congratulate him here.

