Sterling

The syndicated "STERLING ON SUNDAY" aired special live coverage of Hurricane Ida this week as it hit southeastern LOUISIANA.

Host WALTER STERLING was joined by former television weatherman DR. DAVE EISER and veteran talk host JAMES PARKER, the latter reporting on the rising flood waters at the doorstep of his NEW ORLEANS home. He also took calls from residents fleeing the storm on highways in the region, reporting on gas and hotel price gouging.

Hear the show at www.waltersterlingshow.com.

« see more Net News