Lotus Radio Reno's KDOT, KOZZ, And KTHX Help Raise Money & Donations

On SATURDAY, AUGUST 28th, LOTUS RADIO RENO's Classic Rock KOZZ, Active Rock KDOT(ROCK 104.5) and AAA KTHX (THE X 100.1) teamed up with CATHOLIC CHARITIES of NORTHERN NEVADA and the FBI CITIZEN’s ACADEMY for a donation drive to help wildfire evacuees affected by the CALDOR fire which is threatening thousands of lives and homes in SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. In total, $5,000 in donations were raised and two and a half 26 foot trucks were filled with in-kind donated items to help aid people living at evacuation sites in the area.

On MONDAY, AUGUST 30th, the CATHOLIC CHARITIES trucks delivered the donated items to the GREEN VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH in PLACERVILLE, CA, and the remaining items were distributed to the DOUGLAS COUNTY COMMUNITY CENTER in GARDNERVILLE NV.

LOTUS RADIO RENO GM MIKE MURRAY said, “This is why radio has a license…to serve the community. We treasure our involvement in the community and are proud to serve.”

LOTUS RADIO RENO OM JAVE PATTERSON said, “Radio has the power to educate, inform, entertain and enlighten on the local level, and we value the community we serve. It is in challenging times that radio shines as the 'Original Social Media Platform', activating fans and casual listeners alike to come together and help out our friends and neighbors in the region. We are proud to utilize the Power of Radio to work with the community and assist those in dire need during trying times.”

To date, the CALDOR fire has burned over 191,607 acres, and over 30,000 buildings are threatened by the blaze, and approximately 55,000 people have evacuated the area. Shelters in local areas like PLACERVILLE, EL DORADO HILLS, CAMERON PARK, RENO, GARDNERVILLE and CARSON CITY are quickly reaching max capacity.

The FBI CITIZEN’s ACADEMY continues to collect monetary donations to assist those affected. If you wish to help, you can donate HERE.

« see more Net News