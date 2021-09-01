Gene Simmons (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

GENE SIMMONS has joined fellow bandmate PAUL STANLEY having tested positive for COVID-19. KISS has postponed an upcoming concert tour because of the news.

“KISS will postpone their next four tour dates. While PAUL STANLEY recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, GENE SIMMONS has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms,” KISS tweeted TUESDAY. “The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on SEPTEMBER 9th at FIVEPOINT AMPHITHEATRE in IRVINE, CA.”

