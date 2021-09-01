Crane (Photo: LinkedIn)

MIKE CRANE has announced his resignation after 11 years as Director of WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO, effective OCTOBER 1st.

CRANE joined WPR in 2008 as COO and became Director on an interim basis in JULY 2010 and fulltime in JANUARY 2011; he previously worked at WMFE-F and WMFE-TV/ORLANDO, VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO, WUSF/TAMPA, and WSKG-F/BINGHAMTON, NY. WPR will name an interim Director before CRANE officially exits the station.

CRANE said, “It has been an honor and privilege to be Director of WPR and to have worked with the station’s talented staff this past decade. The opportunity to fulfill the WISCONSIN Idea, to serve everyone in WISCONSIN, attracted me to WPR. I am grateful to our many members and supporters, whose generosity and commitment has been inspiring. I will continue to be an avid listener and supporter.”

« see more Net News