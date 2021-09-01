Feinberg

THE WNET GROUP, operator of NPR affiliate WLIW-F/SOUTHAMPTON, NY as well as PBS affiliates WNET-TV/NEW YORK, WLIW-TV/GARDEN CITY, NY, and NJ PBS, has given VP/General Counsel and Secretary BOB FEINBERG the new title of VP/Business Development & Chief Legal Officer. The new title recognizes FEINBERG's work on acquisitions, including the LONG ISLAND radio station, two LPTV stations in NEW YORK, and the right to operate the four TV stations owned by the state of NEW JERSEY.

"This new title formalizes the important work BOB has been doing and will continue to do in exploring new opportunities for distribution, acquisitions and partnerships as we navigate our constantly changing media environment" said Pres./CEO NEAL SHAPIRO. "I look forward to continuing our work together."

