Dorsey (Photo: Bill Thompson)

BLACK SHEEP LABEL has signed Country singer/songwriter CLIFF DORSEY to an exclusive recording deal.

“We are so honored to have the opportunity to sign CLIFF DORSEY and welcome him to the BLACK SHEEP family,” said BLACK SHEEP LABEL CEO SUSAN HOBBS ORTIZ. “His deep, rich traditional sound will bring you back to the roots of Country music.”

The FLORIDA native, DORSEY is currently working on new music set for his BLACK SHEEP debut release later this year.

