Next Tuesday

The previously announced flip of GRIFFIN COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KFAQ-A/TULSA to Sports as "THE BLITZ 1170 AM" is now scheduled for TUESDAY (9/7). The flip was initially set for AUGUST.

The lineup will include local shows all day, including UNIVERSITY OF TULSA men's basketball radio voice and crosstown COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KRMG-A-F Sports Dir. RICK COURI in mornings 6-9a (CT); sister CBS affiliate KOTV (TV) sports reporter DAN HAWK 9-11a; market veteran and former crosstown STEPHENS Sports KYAL-A-F-KBIX-A-K275CK-KITO (THE SPORTS ANIMAL) host ALLEN "BIG AL" JERKENS 11a-1p; Dir. of Programming JEREMIE "POP" POPLIN 1-3p; and former TYLER MEDIA Sports KRXO (107.7 THE FRANCHISE)/OKLAHOMA CITY host COLBY DANIELS 3-6p. The syndicated BARSTOOL SPORTS will air 6-7p, and the station will incorporate content from KOTV's sports department led by JOHN HOLCOMB and from sister CBS affiliate KWTV (TV)/OKLAHOMA CITY Sports Dir. DEAN BLEVINS covering OKLAHOMA UNIVERSITY football and reporters STEVE MCGEHEE on the OKC THUNDER and DUSTY DVORACEK on college football.

“We are so excited to bring the best local sports radio to TULSA,” said VP/Content TODD SPESSARD. “From high school to college to professional -- TULSA has so many great sports stories to tell, and we can’t wait to bring them to GREEN COUNTRY. We’re putting together a local lineup of some of the best and well-known TULSA voices and are ready to start talking sports!”

“I am incredibly excited for this opportunity with THE BLITZ,” said POPLIN. “A lot of hard work has gone into all the stages of planning for a station that will reach a variety of different fan bases. We will strive to present a product everyone can be proud of and help fill the local sports void in TULSA.”

