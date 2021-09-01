Cats On The Move

VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY football men's basketball is moving to a new radio home for the upcoming season, iHEARTMEDIA Sports WDAS-A-W273DO (FOX SPORTS THE GAMBLER)/PHILADELPHIA.

The three-time NCAA men's basketball tournament winners were formerly heard on BEASLEY Sports WTEL-A (610 SPORTS) before that station's LMA to iHEARTMEDIA and flip to BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK programming. RYAN FANNON and KEVIN REILLY will return to call the games, which will also be heard on a custom VILLANOVA SPORTS RADIO NETWORK stream on the iHEARTRADIO app.

“When it comes to college sports, the VILLANOVA WILDCATS are always at the top. In our case, we get a championship men’s basketball program, headed by a Hall of Fame coach in JAY WRIGHT,” said PD SEAN BRACE. “We also get a bonafide top 20 FCS football program run by MARK FERRANTE. We are thrilled to be able to be the flagship station for the alumni and amazing NOVA fans!”

