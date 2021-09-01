-
Shine.FM/Chicago Welcomes Nancy Caddigan As Connections Director
by Todd Stach
September 1, 2021 at 1:34 PM (PT)
OLIVET NAZARENE UNIVERSITY Contemporary Christian SHINE.FM Network hired NANCY CADDIGAN as Connections Director. She has a degree in business and owned her own company before changing directions and earning a certification in radio and television broadcasting from the ILLINOIS MEDIA SCHOOL. CADDIGAN most recently served as PD at EVANSTON BROADCASTING LLC Talk Radio WCGO-A/CHICAGO.
“NANCY has great experience and the right kind of skills needed for this new role,” said Dir./Ministry BRIAN MCINTYRE. “More than anything, she has a passion for using the media to reach people. We're so excited to have her on the team.”
CADDIGAN shared, “Being a part of SHINE.FM team, where I can combine my love for radio broadcasting and business in a Christian atmosphere, is very much a dream come true. I’m excited to be a part of the SHINE.FM family, and I look forward to our daily journey serving GOD and others together through the ministry of SHINE.FM!"
CADDIGAN started Monday (8/30).