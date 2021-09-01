Chris Granger

OAK VIEW GROUP (OVG), the global venue development, advisory, and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industries has named CHRIS GRANGER as the new CEO who will lead OVG FACILITIES. Based in DETROIT, GRANGER will report to TIM LEIWEKE, CEO of OAK VIEW GROUP.

With more than 25 years of experience, GRANGER will oversee OVG FACILITIES, OVG MEDIA & CONFERENCES, and the OVG ARENA ALLIANCE, a collection of the top 32 venues in NORTH AMERICA that provides a platform for booking, content, and sponsorship sales opportunities. In addition, GRANGER will focus on sustainability, public safety, and sanitization solutions across all venues, addressing some of the biggest challenges in the live events industry.

LEIWEKE said, “As we grow as a company, there are priorities that we have set to guide that growth. First, character, in all aspects of our organization. Second, a commitment to lead the industry and change the conversation. Third, to not operate in fear. What I admire most about CHRIS is he is a living example of all three. Anyone and everyone that has worked with him knows he is a class act and leads by example. In addition, he is like us, dreaming for what we could be as an industry and thinking outside the box. And finally, he believes that this is the time for us to be bold, to be entrepreneurial, and to grow this industry. All of us at OVG, our facilities, and our fans, are looking forward to CHRIS’ leadership.”

GRANGER added, “I am excited and humbled to join TIM LEIWEKE, IRVING AZOFF, and the incredibly talented team at OAK VIEW GROUP. Venues, arenas, and stadiums increasingly play an irreplaceable role in society. They bring diverse people together to cheer, to sing, to vote, to protest, and to celebrate. Further, we are seeing facilities lead the way in areas of public health, public safety, and sustainability. I look forward to contributing to the OVG vision of making a positive contribution to the world through our venues. I can't wait to get started.”

