Elton John (Photo: Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

After 18 months in lockdown, ELTON JOHN is planning to release a new 16 track album of songs he worked on with other artists during the pandemic lockdown. The album, THE LOCKDOWN SESSIONS is set to be released on OCTOBER 22nd, on INTERSCOPE RECORDS.

According to BILLBOARD, the album will feature some songs that the world has already heard, including his duet with RINA SAWAYAMA on "Chosen Family," and his revamp of the PET SHOP BOYS' "It's a Sin" with YEARS & YEARS. THE LOCKDOWN SESSIONS will also feature 10 brand new songs, featuring stars such as LIL NAS X, NICKI MINAJ, CHARLIE PUTH, STEVIE NICKS, STEVIE WONDER and many more.

JOHN said, "The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album. But, as the pandemic went on, one-off projects kept cropping up. All the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory. And I realized there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late '60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast."

