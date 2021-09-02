New Owner

News-Talk KKGX-A-K256CU (920 KGX)/PALM SPRINGS, CA and Easy Listening KWXY-A-K222DA/CATHEDRAL CITY, CA went silent on JULY 31st after being sold by DESERT BROADCASTERS to IVOX MEDIA, but new owner LOUIE COMELLA told the DESERT SUN that the stations will be returning to the air this month with tweaked programming.

COMELLA, telling the paper "Bottom line, man, we’re changing it up," said that KWXY will be back with "relatively moderate tweaks" but KKGX will be back with a more balanced lineup as "KKGX ALTERNATIVE TALK RADIO," with music at night.

IVOX MEDIA bought the stations' licenses for $105,000 earlier this year and the DESERT SUN reports that IVOX also bought the stations' real estate in CATHEDRAL CITY for $550,000 and PALM SPRINGS for $220,000, with COMELLA telling the paper that he bought the CATHEDRAL CITY building "sight unseen" for use as a WEST COAST filming studio for his streaming video operations and the stations "came with" the real estate. The PALM SPRINGS property, home to KKGX's towers, is listed for sale for $2.75 million.

