BBR MUSIC GROUP has added to its team, hiring LAUREN CRAWFORD as Mgr./Marketing and CAROLINE FIELDS as Mgr./Publicity. The company has also elevated TYLER TESTER from Staff Accountant to Exec. Asst. to Pres. JON LOBA. TESTER has been with BBR since JULY of 2017, and now reports to LOBA.

“Our finance department is mad at me for stealing him, but the rest of our organization is throwing a party that TYLER will be diving in deep with each of them,” said LOBA. “It takes a special person to keep up with my crazy ideas and schedule. TYLER stepped right in from day one and is already crushing it.”

CRAWFORD previously worked for CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP, and before that with NASHVILLE’s annual PILGRIMAGE MUSIC FESTIVAL. CRAWFORD reports to SVP JOJAMIE HAHR.

“We knew quickly that LAUREN had to be part of our family,” said HAHR. “She has been able to jump right into our busy release schedule and shine. We are so excited to have her passion and energy!”

FIELDS joins the BBR team from her previous job at ABSOLUTE PUBLICITY. Her industry experience also includes positions at NPG PR, ARISTOMEDIA and SHORE FIRE MEDIA. FIELDS reports to SVP/Publicity JAY JONES.

“CAROLIINE brings with her great relationships and great energy,” said JONES. “Her love of Country music and passion and desire to tell the world about great music makes her a perfect fit.”

