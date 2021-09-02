Akers (Photo: Anthony Scarlati)

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the friends and family of music industry veteran TIM AKERS, who died at age 59 on MONDAY (8/30) due to complications from pneumonia following Leukemia treatments.

The multi-talented AKERS was a keyboard player, touring and session musician, songwriter, arranger and producer. The NASHVILLE-based artist was behind TIM AKERS & THE SMOKING SECTION and AHP RECORDS group HUBCAP MOSES. He toured as a keyboard player with VINCE GILL, RASCAL FLATTS and LEANN RIMES, and played on studio recordings with KID ROCK, KENNY LOGGINS, MICHAEL McDONALD, FAITH HILL, KEITH URBAN, MEGADETH, MICHAEL BOLTON, JEWEL, TRACE ADKINS, GLEN CAMPBELL, BARRY MANILOW, PATTI LaBELLE, JOSS STONE and WYNONNA JUDD.

He directed and arranged shows for STEVIE WONDER, EARTH, WIND & FIRE and JOHN LEGEND. He is also credited on movie and television soundtracks including “Chicken Little,” “Evan Almighty,” “Herbie Fully Loaded,” “The Prince of Egypt,” “We Were Soldiers,” “Kissing Jessica Stein,” “Anastasia,” “Lois and Clark,” “Late Night with CONAN O’BRIAN” and “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.”

“It’s a heartbreaking loss for TIM’s family, friends and our music community,” said AHP RECORDS Pres. STEVE EMLEY. “The times I spent with TIM in tour busses, on stage, in the studio and over a great cup of coffee were filled with compelling conversations, lots of laughter and awe of his genius talent. Recently, the way he walked through his illness with such grace and peace, I found inspiring ... TIM leaves a beautiful legacy as a joyful and talented believer, husband, father, grandfather, friend and musician. I’m confident heaven has some amazing new arrangements of some classic hymns now that TIM’s there.”

AKERS is survived by his parents, his wife DIANNA, his son CHASE, his daughter CAMILLE AKERS BLINN, her husband JESSE and their two children.

