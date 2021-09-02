Labor Day Weekend Special

SUPERADIO & CTC PRODUCTIONS are offering a 2-hour holiday special of the syndicated weekend Mix Show “THE BASSMENT.” It's barter and commercial free for this LABOR DAY WEEKEND.

The show is hosted by iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop N' R&B KRRL (REAL 92.3)/LOS ANGELES personality DJ E-ROCK and is heard weekly in L.A, SAN FRANCISCO, AND LAS VEGAS. More markets are forthcoming.

To download the LABOR DAY special event, reach out to KEITH “ENVIUS” ELLIOT at keith@radiobassment.com or RAPHAEL GEORGE at raphael@superadio.com.

