Don't Be Late

Not being on time with their applications may cost a pair of radio station operators $3,500 each in FCC fines.

KATAHDIN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has been hit with a proposed fine for failing to file for a license to cover FM translator W273DJ/MILLINOCKET, ME. The station's construction permit expired on JANUARY 8, 2021 but no covering license application was filed; the permittee filed the application on APRIL 5th and the Commission rejected it, at which point the permittee filed a petition for reconsideration saying that the translator had been built before the permit expired. The fine reflects the failure to file on time and nearly three months of unauthorized operation.

And SCLC JACKSONVILLE FLORIDA faces a proposed fine for filing the license renewal application for low power FM WRIA-LP/JACKSONVILLE after the deadline and for operating the station after the license expired. The renewal application was due on OCTOBER 1, 2019 but was not file until FEBRUARY 25, 2020, after the expiration of the license of FEBRUARY 1st.

