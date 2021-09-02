Volunteers Embrace

HOPE MEDIA Contemporary Christian KSBJ/HOUSTON and sister station Christian CHR KXNG (NGEN RADIO)/HOUSTON partnered with GOD’S PIT CREW for an on-air campaign (9/1) to provide hope and healing for LOUISIANA following Hurricane Ida.



KSBJ and NGEN raised over $276,000 to launch 684 KSBJ Team Help Crews who will spend a week in LOUISIANA. Listeners also funded 2,711 Blessing Buckets – a five-gallon bucket filled with food, cleaning supplies, hygiene items, a Bible, and a note of encouragement.



KSBJ Team Help Crews are 4-person volunteer teams who will work with GOD’S PIT CREW to serve in NEW ORLEANS, helping to clean up debris from homes and churches, tarp roofs, and help families begin to dry out their homes.



“Houstonians remember the generosity in donations and help we received from LOUISIANA during Hurricane Harvey,” shared TROY WEST, KSBJ PD. “The Cajun Navy was instrumental in bringing an armada of boats and saved countless lives. HOUSTON responded yesterday in an amazing way.”



GOD’S PIT CREW President, RANDY JOHNSON said, “Hope is being delivered by the truckload because of KSBJ, NGEN, and their amazing listeners. Their generosity blows us away. It's because of them that GOD’S PIT CREW is able to deliver hope, healing, and restoration to those affected by Hurricane Ida.”

« see more Net News