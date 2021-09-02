Robby & Rochelle--On The Move

ROBBY BRIDGES and ROCHELLE GAGNON, the husband-wife morning team at MACDONALD GARBER BROADCASTING Top 40 WKHQ (106 KHQ)/TRAVERSE CITY, MI, have announced that they are moving on to a yet unnamed new opportunity. Their final broadcast in MICHIGAN will be WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 22nd. Their show is also currently heard on weekends in PENNSYLVANIA and CONNECTICUT.

Additionally, BRIDGES exits the WKHQ PD chair and his role as VP/Programming-South for the company, where he oversaw all of its stations in TRAVERSE CITY and CADILLAC, MI. GAGNON’s departure leaves an opening for Dir./Promotions & Marketing.

The duo were previously based at CUMULUS Hot AC WDVD (96.3 WDVD)/DETROIT and TOWNSQUARE Classic Hits WSHK (102.1 & 105.3 THE SHARK)/PORTSMOUTH, NH.

BRIDGES told ALL ACCESS, “We’d like to thank TRISH GARBER and GARY BERKOWITZ for putting together this opportunity for us. We are really proud of two years in TC and proud of our terrific team, but are really excited for what’s around the bend. There’s definitely lots more fresh seafood and homemade marinara sauce in our future. Stay tuned!”

