iHeartMedia Operation Storm Relief

IHEARTMEDIA PANAMA CITY, FL, announced that “iHEARTMEDIA OPERATION STORM RELIEF,” a supply drive to benefit victims of HURRICANE IDA, collected enough items to fill three semi-truck trailers earlier this week. Many community volunteers, including several BAY COUNTY sheriff deputies, assisted in the loading of the trucks, two of which are en route to South LOUISIANA, with the third going early next week.

The event was promoted on all five iHEARTMEDIA PANAMA CITY stations, and included on-location broadcasts from Country WPAP’s DR. SHANE, TESS and COUSIN D; AC WFSY (SUNNY 98.5)’s JOHN LUND, and R&B WEBZ (99.3 THE BEAT’s) DJ BIG BOI.

iHEARTMEDIA PANAMA CITY GM DARRELL JOHNSON commented, “Having been through a category 5 hurricane ourselves less than three years ago, we knew what the folks of South LOUISIANA needed. Even as our community is still recovering from that natural disaster while also dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, we knew it was important for our community to step up and help our GULF COAST neighbors.”

In addition to the supplies, the drive also raised more than $10,000 in monetary donations, which was used for purchasing additional critically-needed items to fill the third truck for HURRICANE IDA victims.

