Longtime MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KFGO-A/FARGO reporter/host BONNIE AMISTADI is joining crosstown FLAG FAMILY MEDIA News-Talk WDAY-A.

“Our company is honored to team up with one of the most prominent and respected broadcasters in the RED RIVER VALLEY,” said FLAG FAMILY MEDIA Pres./Managing Partner STEVE HALLSTROM. “The addition of BONNIE will allow us to improve our programming, news coverage, and entertainment value. While her specific role is still being finalized, her fans can expect plenty of opportunities to enjoy her unique blend of entertainment and information.”

“I am excited to embark on a new adventure in my broadcast career,” added AMISTADI. “I have been blessed to work with some amazing people throughout my career and I want to thank them for helping me become the person and professional I am today. And now I’m thrilled to join the WDAY RADIO team, as I’ve been so impressed with the passion, dedication, and commitment of this company. We are going to do great things in the days ahead!”

AMISTADI had most recently been a co-host of KFGO's "MORNINCG CREW" news block.

