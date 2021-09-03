Sold

Receiver BILL WHITLEY has found a buyer for Hip Hop KJMG (MAJIC 97)/BASTROP-MONROE, LA, selling the station formerly owned by KP MUSIC GROUP, LLC to TODD FOWLER's SKYLINE MEDIA, LLC for $20,000. WHITLEY was appointed Keeper of KP MUSIC GROUP in JANUARY by a LOUISIANA state judge in a lawsuit against the company and its manager.

Another filing in the FCC database has DJ TWO RIVERS RADIO, INC. transferring News-Talk WBBA-F/PITTSFIELD, IL and Country WJBM-A-W284DN (REAL COUNTRY 104.7/1480)/JERSEYVILLE, IL to GBI COMMUNICATIONS, LLC pursuant to a settlement of four lawsuits; the parties have agreed to the transfer and a time brokerage agreement before closing in exchange for the lawsuits' dismissal and release of all claims, and the parties' agreement not to disparage each other.

BUFFALO BROADCASTING, LLC is selling Adult Hits KHWA (HIGHWAY 102.3)/WEED, CA; Country KSYC-F (SISKIYOU COUNTRY)/YREKA, CA; K269AT/GRENADA, CA; K257CA/MOUNT SHASTA, CA; and K221BK/ETNA, CA to SOUTHERN OREGON UNIVERSITY (JEFFERSON PUBLIC RADIO) for $150,000.



TRUTH BROADCASTING CORP. is selling Regional Mexican WTIK-A (LA MEGA 1310)/DURHAM, NC to A&B MEDIA, LLC for $10,000 plus an LMA that began in JUNE.



DAVID TIBBS' MUSIC GUILD INTERNATIONAL, INC. is returning Triple A-Variety WEXP/BRANDON, VT to WOODCHUCK RADIO, LLC along with $278,500 as part of the settlement of a lawsuit.

A pair of Silent STA requests were filed by ALEX MEDIA, INC. (KBRS/BELLE ROSE, LA, lost power in Hurricane Ida) and MUSIC GUILD INTERNATIONAL, INC. (WEXP/BRANDON, VT, faulty transmitter).

As of THURSDAY, stations remaining off the air due to Hurricane Ida, according to the FCC include CUMULUS MEDIA's Alternative WZRH (ALT 92.3)/LAPLACE-NEW ORLEANS, Hot AC KKND (106.7 THE KREWE)/PORT SULPHUR-NEW ORLEANS, and R&B KMEZ/BELLE CHASSE-NEW ORLEANS; iHEARTMEDIA's Adult Hits KVDU (104.1 THE SPOT)/HOUMA-NEW ORLEANS and Gospel WYLD-A (HALLELUJAH 940) and Sports WWWL-A (THE BET)/NEW ORLEANS; EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION Contemporary Christian KLXH (K-LOVE)/THIBODAUX-HOUMA, LA, Contemporary Christian WBKL (K-LOVE)/CLINTON-BATON ROUGE, Contemporary Christian WFMA (AIR1)/MARION-TUSCALOOSA, AL, Spanish Religion WNKV (RADIO NUEVA VIDA)/NORCO, LA, and Contemporary Christian KNOL (K-LOVE)/JEAN LAFITTE-NEW ORLEANS; SUNBELT BROADCASTING CORP. Country WJDR (98 HOT COUNTRY) and Classic Hits WSSM (COOL 104.9)/PRENTISS, MS, Classic Country WHSY-A/HATTIESBURG, MS, and WSSM simulcast WCJU-A/COLUMBIA, MS; FM translator K208FC/ARABI-NEW ORLEANS (erroneously listed by the FCC as W208FC); and SHADOWLANDS COMMUNICATIONS Religion WSHO-A (SUNSHINE 800)/NEW ORLEANS.

And ROUTE 6 BROADCASTING AREA PARTNERSHIP has closed on the sale of Country WWCB-A-W231DW/CORRY, PA to LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE, INC. for $70,000.

