VICTORVILLE, CA's EL DORADO BROADCASTERS will host the 2021 WOMEN’S AND KIDS EXPO, SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th from 8a to 1p (PT). The outdoor event will take place at HESPERIA CIVIC PARK PLAZA. It will feature appearances from ATLANTIC RECORDS and Top 40 KZXY (Y-102) artist FOREST BLAKK (“If You Love Her”), who will perform several songs, and WARNER BROS. artist and Hip Hop KATJ-HD2 (96.3) artist ERICA BANKS (“Buss it”).

The event will also feature an all-star working women’s panel featuring COLEEN “The Mighty” QUINN from the Y-102 Morning Show, Country KATJ (KAT COUNTRY 100.7) and Southern CALIFORNIA air personality GINNY HARMAN, HD 96.3 midday star MIA MOCHA, and from the HDDAILYNEWS.COM traffic center, TONI JORDAN. The panel will be moderated by MC MEDIA and ALL ACCESS' CHARESE FRUGE'.

