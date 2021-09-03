San Antonio Radio Legend, Bill McReynolds

SAN ANTONIO is celebrating the 100th Anniversary of radio broadcasting in the ALAMO City. The first licensed radio station, with call letters WCAR (now ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KTSA-A), signed on the air on MAY 9, 1922. The oldest station in SAN ANTONIO operating continuously under the same call letters, WOAI, went on the air on SEPTEMBER 25, 1922.

The radio centennial, dubbed SARADIO100, will be commemorated with a series of special events sponsored by the SOCIETY OF SAN ANTONIO RADIO BROADCASTERS, a group comprised of both retired and active members of the industry. Proceeds from all events will benefit the SAN ANTONIO RADIO BROADCASTING MUSEUM currently in the planning stages by the broadcaster's group.

Chairperson of the SARADIO100 Steering Committee MARY LANOUE-GERS said, “We chose National Radio Day (August 20) as the perfect time to announce the centennial of SAN ANTONIO radio, a celebration of all the people and the stations past and present that helped make SAN ANTONIO one of the great radio cities in the nation. Since 1922, radio broadcasting in SAN ANTONIO has included a number of historically significant events, including the establishment of the first Spanish language radio station in the UNITED STATES, KCOR, in 1946.”

