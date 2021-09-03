Podcast To Book

Musician ROBERT MILLER's story of pursuing a music career and succeeding at an advanced age spawned a successful podcast, "FOLLOW YOUR DREAM," and has now led to a book that offers advice while chronicling his decision to try his hand as a musician in his 60s and succeeding with his band PROJECT GRAND SLAM. "THE FOLLOW YOUR DREAM HANDBOOK: YOU'RE NEVER TOO OLD AND IT'S NEVER TOO LATE" includes a "'Dream Theory Five Step Plan" for success in any area, breaking down goals into achievable steps.

MILLER, who launched the podcast in MARCH and has counted MINDI ABAIR, JEFF LORBER, ANTON FIG, "COUSIN BRUCIE" MORROW, and SURVIVOR and IDES OF MARCH's JIM PETERIK among his guests, told ALL ACCESS, "As the title says, you're never too old and it's never too late. I am very gratified that since its release it has been so well received." The book is available at AMAZON both as a paperback and a free Kindle book, the latter topping some of AMAZON's free book charts.

Get the book here.

