Elvis Duran (Photo: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com)

WATERLOO MEDIA Hot AC KGSR (LUCY 03-3)/AUSTIN has added "ELVIS DURAN And The Morning Show" to its weekday morning lineup, effective SEPTEMBER 7th. The PREMIERE NETWORKS-syndicated show will air MONDAY through FRIDAY from 6-10a CT.

"ELVIS DURAN And The Morning Show" is one of the most-listened-to Top 40 morning shows in the U.S. Originating from iHEARTMEDIA’s Z100/NEW YORK, the program consistently ranks #1 across multiple demographics and top markets.

Commented ELVIS DURAN, "I’m such a fan of LUCY 93-3’s energy and can’t wait to stir our show into the music. I always knew I would be back in AUSTIN, and also work with my friend, JAY MICHAELS.”

Said KGSR PD MICHAELS, “I’ve known ELVIS since our time spent in AUSTIN radio many years ago. Since then, we’ve stayed friends and I’m a huge fan of his wildly successful morning show. I’m so grateful to reunite again in AUSTIN on LUCY 93-3!”

« see more Net News