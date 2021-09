Goes Inside

After flooding damage to the venue for BONNAROO 2021 forced the cancelation of the event, organizers put together an indoor show on SATURDAY (9/4) in NASHVILLE's ASCEND AMPHITHEATER.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS, BRITTANY HOWARD and SYLVAN ESSO headlined the revised and scaled down indoor show.

DIGITAL MUSIC NEWS has more here.

