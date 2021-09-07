Dino (Photo: Jim Buscemi)

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP Adult Hits WFKL (FICKLE 93.3)/ROCHESTER has moved afternoon host DINO to mornings as the station unveils a new morning show, DINO & FRIENDS. DINO has been on the air in ROCHESTER for 40 years with the last 13 at WFKL.

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP/ROCHESTER OM MIKE MCCOY commented, "With his long tenure in ROCHESTER radio and heavy involvement in the community, everybody loves Dino. He’s made plenty of friends along the way and I’m looking forward to everybody making the move with him to the morning show. In fact, he may need a wake-up call!"

