Well-deserved Honors

The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION (AMA) TODAY (9/7) announced this year’s slate of LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD honorees for its 20th Annual AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS show on SEPTEMBER 22nd in NASHVILLE.

These include the FISK JUBILEE SINGERS (Legacy Award, co-presented by the NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC), THE MAVERICKS (Trailblazer Award), KEB’ MO’ (Performance Award), TRINA SHOEMAKER (Producer/Engineer) and CARLA THOMAS (Inspiration Award).

AMA Exec. Dir. JED HILLY said, “We are beyond humbled to recognize this group of artists with our highest awards. All these artists have transformed the way we listen and experience music and have helped to build a perennial foundation for Americana music to prosper as an art form today. Our community looks forward to welcoming them with open arms on our biggest night of the year in SEPTEMBER.”

In addition to these top LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS, the association also honors members of the music community with six member-voted annual awards, which will be revealed at the ceremony. The 21st annual AMERICANAFEST will take place SEPTEMBER 22nd-25th.

« back to Net News