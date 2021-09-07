Stefan Heinrich Henriquez & Akiva Bamberger

A new music creation app founded by TIKTOK, SNAP and GOOGLE alums, mayk.it, a new music creation app has launched with $4 million in seed money from many including artist T-PAIN. mayk.it was founded by STEFAN HEINRICH HENRIQUEZ and AKIVA BAMBERGER. HENRIQUEZ is serving as mayk.it CEO while BAMBERGER is the company's CTO.

mayk.it is now available by invite and more information is available at www.mayk.it.

