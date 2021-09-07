Miller

NORTH TEXAS PUBLIC BROADCASTING Triple A KKXT (91.7 KXT)/DALLAS PD AMY MILLER has decided to step down as of SEPTEMBER 17th. MILLER remains in a part-time role, continuing as midday host, for now.

MILLER joined KKXT in 2014 as APD/MD and rose to PD in 2015. Prior to joining the station, MILLER programmed WTYD/WILLIAMSBURG, VA, served as a programming assistant at KFOG/SAN FRANCISCO and worked as a music publicist.

MILLER told ALL ACCESS, “I’ve been here seven years and although I couldn’t ask for a better station to work for, I’m ready to explore other sides of the industry. One of which will be artist management: I’ll be managing a wonderful artist from FORT WORTH, TX named ABRAHAM ALEXANDER. I’ve also got a couple other ideas I’m chasing and I’m very excited about what the future holds!”

