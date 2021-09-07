Sheppard

Country singers T.G. SHEPPARD and his wife, KELLY LANG, have both tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the cancellation of his TEXAS shows this past weekend. His next scheduled concert is on SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th in ALTO, NM.

LANG posted the news of SHEPPARD's positive diagnosis on FACEBOOK last FRIDAY (9/3), writing, "I’m sad to let you guys know that T.G. has tested positive for COVID. He was so disappointed to have to cancel the shows he had in TEXAS this weekend, but obviously that couldn’t be helped. He is resting at home. We are grateful that he had the antibody infusion YESTERDAY (9/2), so hopefully that will help. Your prayers are gratefully appreciated."

SHEPHERD then posted on FACEBOOK the following day (9/4), "Thanks to all of you for your prayers. If you don’t mind, please say one for KELLY as well. She tested positive this morning. We will take turns helping each other until we get through this."

In addition to his music career, SHEPPARD has been hosting "The T.G. SHEPPARD Show" on SIRIUSXM's ELVIS Radio channel for the past three years. The show airs FRIDAYs from 2-6p (CT) on SIRIUSXM's channel 75.

« see more Net News