ERICH "MANCOW" MULLER has launched a new weekly podcast and video stream. "MONDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH MANCOW" airs MONDAYS at 8p (ET) via YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK LIVE, TWITTER, TWITCH, and RUMBLE, and will subsequently post as a podcast.

“We wanted to create the least amount of friction possible between our listeners and our content,” said MULLER, “and ensure that if we get censored or deplatformed by the tech monopolies, there are plenty of additional options to access our show.”

“The new MANCOW 2.0 is pure MANCOW minus the well paid annoying sidekick chuckleheads.” he added. “Everything we hear now is pre-chewed corporate pablum puked into AMERICA’s psyche. This is something else.”

MULLER was most recently heard in mornings at CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO, from which he exited last NOVEMBER.

