MIAMI HEAT radio broadcaster MIKE INGLIS has announced his retirement after 23 seasons with the NBA club. INGLIS joined the HEAT after stints calling INDIANA PACERS and TORONTO RAPTORS games.

"Words could never describe how grateful I am to have had the privilege of broadcasting for the best sports organization in the MIAMI HEAT,” said INGLIS. “The past 23 years have been filled with friendships and experiences that, in my wildest dreams, I could have never imagined.... It has been one heck of a ride, ‘HEAT Nation.’ You will be missed, but all wonderful things must come to an end.”

"The call 'and the HEAT will have another parade down beautiful Biscayne Boulevard' will serve as the soundtrack of some very special moments for the HEAT franchise as we leapt into the air to celebrate our championships," said HEAT Pres. PAT RILEY. "MIKE has always been a very colorful but straightforward broadcaster and it’s been a pleasure to work with him during his 23 seasons calling many magical moments for this franchise. When you spend nearly 30 years calling games in the NBA, you've definitely had a long and glorious career. I wish MIKE nothing but the best as he moves onto becoming a scratch golfer and ardent HEAT fan."

