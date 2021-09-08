Pensa

RCA Records has promoted VAL PENSA from Product Manager/Marketing to SVP/Head of Marketing. In her new role, Pensa will oversee the entire marketing department. She has overseen many campaigns for DOJA CAT, P!NK, BECKY G, KYGO, PENTATONIX, CAM among others.

Pensa was named a BILLBOARD’s Women in Music recipient in 2019, a BILLBOARD 40 Under 40 Power Player in 2016, a BILLBOARD 30 Under 30 Power Player in 2009 and is a three-time CLIO AWARD winner for her marketing campaign for SIA’s “Chandelier.”

« see more Net News