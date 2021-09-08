Sold

SOUND IDEAS MEDIA, LLC is selling News-Talk WMBA-A/AMBRIDGE, PA and News-Talk WBVP-A, W257EA, and W239CR/BEAVER FALLS, PA to ST. BARNABAS BROADCASTING, INC. for $2.33 million ($1.3 million at closing, $1.03 million in a promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC, NEAL ARDMAN's NIA BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Tropical WMGG-A (RITMO 101.9, splitting from its previous simulcast of the seller's Regional Mexican WTMP-F)/EGYPT LAKE, FL and W270DU/TAMPA, FL to DRC BROADCASTING, INC. for $600,000 ($250,000 for a pre-closing time brokerage agreement, $350,000 in a promissory note). The buyer will also lease the station's tower from the seller for $1,000/month for five years.

HORIZON BROADCASTING COMPANY, LLC is selling Sports WGSX (104.3 ESPN PANAMA CITY)/LYNN HAVEN, FL to GOLD STANDARD BROADCASTING INC. for $250,000 under an option and time brokerage agreement from 2017.

A change in control of TMRG BROADCASTING, LLC, licensee of AC KXLG-K262CK/MILBANK-WATERTOWN, SD, has DUANE BUTT (30% owner) and DEAN SORENSON (30% owner) turning in all of their shares of the company and FAEHN RADIO ENTERPRISES, LLC partially redeeming its shares (reducing its share from 40% to 25%) and BOLDT MEDIA, LLC, MINDY and TRACY HUNTINGTON (jointly), and STEVE and MARIA WILLARD (jointly) buying 25% each of the company for a total of $2.5 million.

Applying for STAs were EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (KPLV/CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, lower power while work on a TV antenna on the tower is underway); MANAGEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, INC. (KUSG/AGANA, GUAM, reduced power due to transmitter problems); and FAMILY STATIONS, INC. (KYFR-A/SHENANDOAH, IA, reduced power due to power module failure). EMF was granted an STA to operate KXIA/ODEM, TX at reduced power during TV antenna work on its tower, while STAs were also granted to AUDACY LICENSE, LLC (WBEN-A/BUFFALO, operation at variance with licensed parameters due to snapped guy wire); NORTHEAST COLORADO BROADCASTING, LLC (KRFD/FLEMING, CO, temporary relocation at new tower while application to upgrade to Class C1 pends); LINCOLN COUNTY BROADCASTERS, INC. (KTNY/LIBBY, MT, reduced power due to cooling failure at transmitter); and MBM RADIO DEL RIO LLC (KDRX/LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, temporary site after losing lease).

And SANTA MARIA VALLEY MEDIA MINISTRY has requested a Silent STA for KYGS-LP/NIPOMO, CA "due to the unaffordable high cost of the station's antenna site."

